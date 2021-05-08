Advertisement

The Police Command in Osun on Friday said that it had arrested a local vigilante for allegedly shooting dead one of its officers, PC Akinsanya Akingbade, attached to the Olu of Ileogbo in Iwo Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesperson for the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the shooting happened at about 12:45p.m., during a communal clash between people from both Iwo and Ileogbo .

Opalola said that the vigilante, who also served as a palace guard to the Olu of Ileogbo, accidentally and negligently, shot the police officer in the chest with a locally-made pistol.

She said that the officer later died while being taken to the hospital and that his corpse had been deposited at the Osun University Teaching Hospital for post mortem.

“The weapon (gun) used by the suspect had been recovered from him and he had been arrested and taken into custody for further interrogation,” she said