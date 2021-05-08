Advertisement

A new Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Hussain Rabi’u, has assumed duty in Zamfara as the 30th CP since the creation of the state 25 years ago.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Mohammed, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Friday.

He said that CP Hussain Rabi’u took over from CP Abutu Yaro who was redeployed to Imo state in the same capacity after serving for about five months in Zamfara.

Born in March 1962, in Niger state, the new police boss obtained a B. A. Degree in Education from the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto in 1987.

He served in various capacities and police formations before becoming a Deputy Police Commissioner while at the Imo State Police Command and moved to Force Headquarters, Abuja as CP, Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD).

The new commissioner told the Strategic and Tactical Commanders of the command that he was determined and commited to enhance robust policing to actualise the transformation and repositioning Agenda of the Inspector-General of police, IG Usman Alkali.

He also promised to work in collaboration with other security agencies and host communities so that community policing concept of the Nigeria Police Force could be achieved.

He, therefore, sought for cooperation, collaboration and partnership from members of the public by giving useful and timely information to enable the command to rid the state of all forms of criminality.