By CHUKS EKE

The growing insecurity in the country in general and South East geo-political zone in particular has become a source of worry to many in the zone, including the General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries Inc. (a.k.a By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh who advised South East Governors to embrace the Eastern Security Network, ESN as a saving grace for Ndigbo.

Bishop Udeh in a telephone chat with newsmen yesterday, maintained that the only saving grace for Ndigbo was the existence of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and its security arm code-named ESN.which he argued is the true “Ebube Agu” that would not allow enemies of Ndigbo to successfully carry out evil plans against them.

He insisted that the planned massacre of Ndigbo would not work for the planners “because their evil plans had been revealed and they would ever expect stiff resistance to their detriment.”

According to the cleric, “Rather than wasting time and resources in establishing Ebube Agu security network, South East Governors should support the ESN in any way possible. The jihadist made it clear that they would storm the South Eastern region and it is only the ESN that can stop them and the attackers know that”.

“They are hell-bent to effect jihad and their target areas are South East, South South and South West. But I pity those planning such an impossible mission because the world is now advanced. I pity the Fulanis because this time around they will face war. Fulanis and Hausa Tarakawa will soon clash. The Hausa should fight for their right now”, he stated.

He said that the presidency should allow soldiers and police officers from the Southern part of the country to be in charge, if there must be adequate security in Nigeria. He, however, insisted that the best bet would be to allow people who want to be on their own to go as according to him, “Nigeria should be divided into Christian and Islamic Republics”.

He said that people in Aso Rock owed Nigerians explanations on what they know about the presidency and leadership of the country, adding, “Nigerians must be told the truth”.

“I saw those in Aso Rock in spiritual realm shielding a masquerade. People want to see who is in that masquerade. “What are they hiding it for, “he asked, noting that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was not standing firm as the VP and God told me that Osinbajo would be the right person to effectively handle the affairs of the country together with that of Aso Rock”.

He blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan for the woes Nigerians suffer today as according to him. I am of the opinion that if Jonathan had stood his ground and not to surrender to “the antics of the APC” that the story would have been different today and I must confess that Jonathan’s action has exposed millions of Nigerians to great risks.

Bishop Udeh further told newsmen that he saw in the spiritual realm that the murdered IPOB commander, Ikonso became a victim because he refused to be bribed with millions of naira to lead Ebubeagu vigilante outfit against ESN, adding hat God further revealed to him that Ikonso’s elimination has rather strengthened IPOB and ESN.

He warned any notable Igbo person or at any level working against the interest of the tribe to retrace their steps or face the wrath of God, even as he called on Ndigbo to unite, adding that he saw a war coming “but there are people ready to fight the war with you. So, no cause for alarm.

Bishop Udeh said: “I am making it abundantly clear that Nigeria would never be in peace until President Buhari called Myetti Allah group to order or get their leader arrested and prosecuted”.