The Ekiti Justice Group (EJG) has accused the State government of
plotting the arrest of Mrs Aina Obafemi, mother of the 15 year-old
student of Christ Girls Secondary School, Ado Ekiti, who allegedly
accused former member of the Ekiti state House of Assembly, Dr Samuel
Omotoso of sexual harassment, over the video exonerating the former
lawmaker.
In the video which has gone viral on social media, the 47-year-old
widow had said that she had not seen her daughter since last month and
that the girl was being used to settle political scores against the
wish of her family.
Mrs Obafemi went further to call on the Principal of Christ Girl’s
School, Ado Ekiti, Mrs Esan Oluremi Agbaje and the State Attorney
General, Mr Wale Fapohunda, to release her daughter to her.
She said the State Government, especially and its lawyer (the
Attorney General, Mr Wale Fapounda) can not love her daughter more
than her, hence the government should release her daughter.
In a statement on Tuesday, EJG Director of Research and
Communications, Olu Adeleye, said it was informed that people
suspected to be officials of the State Government were already calling
Mrs Obafemi, inviting her to a “meeting.”
The group said it also heard it on good authority that there were
plots to “keep the woman away from the public.”
The EJG said Ekiti state government must hand over the girl to her
mother, while allowing a neutral body to investigate the allegation of
sexual harassment that she made against the former lawmaker.
It said if the interest of the government was solely the protection of
the girl, there was no reason she should have been kept away from her
mother for over one month as said by the mother.