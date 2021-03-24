Advertisement

The Ebonyi Police Command on Tuesday declared 18 suspects wanted for allegedly promoting intra-communal war.

This is contained in a statement issued to journalists in Abakaliki by the Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah.

The statement noted that the suspects were wanted also in connection with murder, arson, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“Their names are as Nwankwo Godwin, as known as (AKA) Nkwo Motors); Hope Nwankwo, Chibueze Nwifuru, as known as Big Meat and Daniel Nwangwoto.

Advertisement

“Others are Osondu Mgbada (AKA stain), Okechukwu Nwanga (AKA Ezza), Chukwudi Nwite (AKA Last Born), Ernest Aduma, Chukwudi Okefi (AKA Malaika), Oliver Okefi (AKA Malife), Osondu Okefi and Elom John.

Paul Elom, Odinaka Idu, Monday Idu, Solomon Okefi, Chinedu Ilor and Garba (from Inikiri Bernard),” were also on the wanted list.

The command enjoined the public to assist in apprehending the suspects.

“You can as well report to the nearest police station or call the police emergency numbers, which 07064515001 or 07034232125.

“ The wanted persons are all indigenes of Effium/Ezza-Effium Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi, the statement said.

It said anyone with useful information will be handsomely rewarded by the police.