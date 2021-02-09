Advertisement

The aforementioned is attached to bowing out of the quintessential Vice Chancellor, Professor Alhassan Mohammed Gani who was born in Dengi Kanam LGA of Plateau State.

Professor Alhassan Mohammed Gani ( Dan Masanin kanam) is the immediate outgoing Vice Chancellor Federal University of Kashere, Gombe state, Nigeria. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Botany) from the University of Jos, Plateau State. He acquired his Masters degree in applied sciences in 1988 from the University of London & his certificate on Adaptive Research on Tropical Crops from University of Southampton and Doctorate Degree in Plant Physiology at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, in 1997.

He served in the past as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Deputy Dean Student Affiars, Dean Post Graduate School, Director ATBU Consultancy Services , Director Endowment as well as Pioneer Director Institute of Maritime Studies Federal University Kashere.He was appointed Vice Chancellor Federal University Kashere from 2016 to 2021.Prof. Gani is married and blessed with children.

From a glance at his rich profile looking at how well he was trained from various prestigious institutions, one must have guessed his wealth of experience in various endeavors of life.

This is evidenced by :

!) His effort in securing Construction of Six Blocks University Primary and Secondary School .

Reports indicated that before his appointment, it’s only few courses that have accreditation, which the VC saw as a pity to the University. This humble man struggled to ensure that almost all the programmes being run in the institution get accredited.

In terms of infrastructural development that are physically done in and outside the school premises. Even a blind can feel and testify to his giant stride. Some of his achievements include:

—He had pursued with the Government for the construction of road networks in the campus to access unit buildings of the campus as well as construction of culverts and drainages which had reached 80-85% completion.

—Construction of culverts and water ways.

—Construction of the new Administrative Block.

—Construction of Class rooms/Renovation of Departments which includes two Auditorium.

—Sport outdoors for students

—And additional of female hostel, with toilets among other infrastractural developments.

—He had also in collaboration with the Federal Government constructed NITDA ICT Hub Centre.

These achievements provided students with enabling environment condusive for learning

On Academic pathway, as stated in the aforementioned, before his regime very few courses had fully been accreditated. But in his 5 years of service you will be suprise to know that:

— Construction of 500 Capacity Library.

—Construction of Chancellors Senate Building.

—Supplying of Books to decorate the school library and to enable students carry out research to compete with their counterpart across the country.

—Fencing of University’s Primary and Secondary School.

—Furnishing of three Block of Faculty of Agriculture Laboratories which brought it to limelight to be the finest and most functioning in the whole of north east;.

—Construction of Professors Office.

—Construction of Water Works with Solar Panel.

—Construction and Furnishing of Council Guest House.

—Construction of School of Post graduate Studies.

—To widen the horizon of Academic Staff of the University, Prof. Gani in his wisdom had paved way where the institution was approached by many institutions for collaboration in the training of staff, research and other academic programs.

—Bet me in KASHERE now, almost 97% of all running courses are fully accredited.

Not to prolong it much, Between him and his subordinates, when first i saw their interaction, i never thought he was the boss untill i realized his simplicity diligence, calmness and charisma.

History of Federal University of Kashere has it that Dan Masanin Kanam was the first to restore and maintain infrastructural development in the university.

He received many awards and commendations for his selfless service to the university of kashere, in that regard he is second to none. This person is a rare personality in this contemporary world, his track record will certainly continue to speak volume from every angle.

this man left a legacy behind, that in years to come the school will immortalize him whether alive or dead he is, He served because he is a man, out to serve humanity and work to make changes.

To my greatest mentor, father, boss and role model i wish you all the success in life and beyond. I hope and pray the legacy you left behind in Federal University of Kashere will be remembered in years to come.

We will remember you with warm thoughts and memories.

We wish you well and pray to Allah to always guard and protect you.

We miss you! We miss you!! We miss you!!!.

Thank you

Koli, a student of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi

mernoukoli@gmail.com