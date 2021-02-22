Advertisement

The majority leader, House of Representatives, Rt Honourable Alhassan Ado Doguwa conveys his deepest condolences to the families of the gallant Nigerian Airforce personnel who lost their lives in the fatal and very tragic accident of Sunday 21st of February,2021 in Busa village.

This accident has been made more tragic not just because of the very precious lives of these young men, but by the depletion of the ranks of well trained personnel in the Nigerian Airforce at a time when we need more hands in the fight against insurgents, bandits and kidnappers.

It’s of note to say these young men lost their lives on the way to add up to the efforts to release innocent Nigerians in captivity in Niger State.

I commiserate with the families of these officers and men, the President ,who is the Commander in Chief, the Nigerian Airforce, their colleagues and the entire nation as we go through this very sad moment in our history.

My prayer is that Almighty Allah will grant, their families , colleagues , friends and the entire nation the fortitude to bear this very unfortunate mishap with the attendant loss of lives and materials when they are needed most.

They have all paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their fatherland as heroes that we owe their memories eternal gratitude and reverred place in our hearts as a people and a dignified mention in our nation’s history.

May Almighty Allah grant their gentle souls a perfect rest.

Signed.

Rt.Honourable Alhassan Ado Doguwa

Majority Leader,

House of Representatives