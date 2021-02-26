Advertisement

The Northern Youths Movement (NYM) has accused the military of

complicity in the abduction of over 300 students of Government Girls

Secondary School (GGSS), Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government

Area of Zamfara State.

The youths who called for the removal of the National Security Adviser

(NSA), General Babagana Monguno (rtd), said it was impossible for

bandits to have attacked the school, which is located less than 100

metres to a military checkpoint and abduct over 300 schoolgirls

successfully.

NYM in a release issued in Abuja on Friday, which was signed by its

Chairman, Mallam Ishaya Jato, said it was becoming obvious that the

military authority will not want banditry in the North-West and Boko

Haram insurgency in the North-East to end because of benefits being

derived from it.

It is on record that at about 11pm on Thursday, soldiers stormed

Jangebe, ordering all the residents to return to their houses

immediately. These same soldiers, who stormed the town were nowhere to

be found when the bandits invaded the town at about 1pm, two hours

after the military men came.

Also, there is a military checkpoint located not more than 100 metres

from the school.

The questions are; where were the soldiers who stormed Jangede at

about 11pm on Thursday when the bandits invaded the town two hours

later? Why was it that there was no response from the soldiers

stationed less than 100 metres to the school?

For what reason did the soldiers order residents of Jangede to return

to their houses at about 11pm? Were they aware of the bandits’

invasion? Why was it that it was a distance of 400 metres from the

school that a Police Officer, Sgt Hamza Sulaiman was killed?

We are also aware of the request for the release of $1 billion by the

National Security Adviser (NSA), General Babagana Monguno. This is

apart from the $1 billion taken from the Excess Crude Account in 2017

and budgetary allocation for the military in the 2021 Budget.

It is on record that one of the Governors that opposed this demand was

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

This latest attack therefore appears to us as an orchestrated effort

to drive home that demand by the NSA for $1 billion, which Governor

Matawalle opposed.

To us, it appears that efforts to end banditry in the North-West

through dialogue and engagement are being frustrated by the military

authority because of the money being made and it has gotten to a point

when well-meaning individuals and groups from the north should speak

out and put a permanent end to killings and kidnappings in our land.