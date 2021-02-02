His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed today inspected the ongoing renovation of Government House Bauchi.
The renovation work commenced with the office complex of His Excellency, the Governor, Secretary to the State Government and the Chief of Staff.
Other structures covered in the first phase of the work include office of the first lady and other units whose duties are directly close to the Governor.
Bauchi Government House will compete favourably with other developed Government Houses in the country when the renovation work completed.