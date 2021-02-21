Advertisement

Judging by the fact that, youths are the backbone of positive transformation in any society, I therefore, would like to draw the attention of all youths in Katagum Zone to strive through thin and thick to convince our numerous gubernatorial aspirants to possibly look into the significance of uniting ourselves by picking and supporting only one aspirant for the following reasons;

No society can move forward politically or economically without effective participation and unification of both the youths and the contestants. It is said “United we stand , divided we fall.” This implies that as long as we fail to remain united politically,we shall continue to remain irrelevant without any political influence as far as 2023 gubernatorial election is concerned.

The last time we had a governor from Katagum Zone was in 1979. That is 42 years ago when late Alhaji Abubakar Tatari Ali governed the state. may Allah continue to grant him mercy.

Consequently, the most annoying thing is that, we have several gubernatorial aspirants all from Katagum Zone. This is so sad and is going to be a very serious drawback for us because the total number of votes to be cast may be wasted or lost in the event disagreement or grudges emanate after the primary elections. Each of the contestants would be expecting to emerge as the winner of the primaries and this is a threat towards deliverance of the block votes from katagum zone.

However, if the contestants would unite themselves by selecting one of them through consensus and then come up with the modalities of compensating the remaining ones through writting tangible agreements that must be fulfilled if the election is finally won. Winning the one who is more capacitated, social and generous. This arrangement could earn the trust of the masses thereby giving the consensus candidate maximum support during both the primary and the general elections. This could help in installing the next governor of Bauchi State from Katagum Zone.

Although, achieving this is not going to be an easy task due to the selfish nature of human beings especially when it comes issue of power. However pushing for this agenda from the electorate’s side could actually help in achieving that. I am optimistic that if the electorates will campaign for a consensus the journey may yield good result.

I am appealing to our aspirants from katagum zone to look into the possiblities of selecting one among them. Sacrificing for a single candidate is not going to be an easy task but it will surely lead to wim-win situation.

It is so sad that,the major causes of disunity and lack of solidarity among our educated elites are the political parasites (sycophants) who surround them and feed them with negative information, full of envy and hypocrisy just because they want get money from them .This must be avoided at all cost to save our people from being mere political dogs.

We already have the voice and the support of some notable people from Bauchi south and Bauchi central who wants to ensure unity in the state through advocating for the next governor of Bauchi state from Katagum zone. The forum called “Zauren mutanen jihar Bauchi” have been pushing for this agenda for long time. Their aim is to strengthen unity and neutralise sectionalism. If we have the support of such committed and fearless individuals why don’t we then do the needful and help ourselves. Zauren mutanen jihar Bauchi have made so many efforts towards achieving that and we will make their dream come true insha Allah.

In a nutshell, if we really want to bring positive change and transform Bauchi state, then we must give our maximum support to this course which will save our dear state from further political division and sectionalism.

Mallam Musbahu Magayki

Writes from Sabon Fegi, Azare.

Bauchi State.