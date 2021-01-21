Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Maiduguri zonal office, on Thursday, January 21, 2021 arraigned one Modu Ali Kotoko before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, on one count charge of obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira).

The defendant allegedly collected the sum from one Abubakar Girgiri on the pretext of financing the purchase of cars on sale by auction.

The victim had transferred the money before he discovered that the so-called auction was a hoax.

The charge reads: “That you Modu Ali Kotoko sometime in December, 2019 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of Twenty Million Naira (N20,000,000.00) from Mohammed Abubakar Girgiri, which you falsely claimed the money is to finance the auction of cars, a claim you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (b) of the Advance fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge preferred against him.

In view of the plea, the prosecution counsel, Fatsuma Mohammed asked the court for a trial date and, to remand the defendant pending the determination of the case.

However, counsel to the defendant, Abdulwasiu Alfa pleaded with the court for a short date to file a bail application.

Justice Kumaliya adjourned the matter till February 3 and 9, 2021 for commencement of trial.