From Ahmed SAKA, Bauchi

Three people that included Mother and her two children have been burnt to death, four people sustained injuries as a result of fire inferno that occurred in Riban Garmu village , Dewu Ward in Kirfi Council Area of Bauchi State.

A member Representing Kirfi in the Bauchi State House of Assembly Honorable Abdulkadir Umar Dewu disclosed this after he paid a sympathy visit to the victims on behalf of the State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

Law maker said it’s enough pity to see a Woman and her two biological children consumed by fire.

Dewu urged the families of the victims to take the incident as an act of God and pray to almighty Allah to stop the occurrence of the incident.

He presented Governor Bala Muhammad, donation of Two Hundred and fifty thousand Naira N250,000 to the victims’ families, to start with.

Law maker said the loss suffered by the families and the community is painful and irreparable loss and no amount of money can pay the price of a mother and her two children that were to burnt in to ashes.

He extended Governor Bala Mohammed condolences to the families of the deceased and the community and pray to Allah to forgive the deceased’s and to grant the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Dewu cautions the community against using the fire indiscriminately especially now during cold weather and pledged more support to the communities.

A community leader in the area Mallam Muhammadu Riban Garmu expressed their gratitude to the Governor of Bauchi State, and the law maker Honourable Abdulkadir Umar Dewu for identifying with the community during their trying moments and pray to almighty Allah to reward them abundantly.

He described the deceased as obedient Woman, who live peacefully with her people and expressed that the community will continue to remember her soft kindness and generosity and pray to Allah to have mercy on her, forgive her sins and grant her eternal rest.

An eyewitness account said they suspected the fire was as a result of electricity problem, there was sparked in the night when people are sleeping and the fire burnt the four bedroom house completely four people sustained injuries and they were admitted at Kirfi General Hospital receiving treatment.

He commended the law maker for putting up the medical Bill’s of the injured persons .

He said the fire started when the deceased and her two children were sleeping in the night and all effort to forced the door of their room open failed they were crying and screaming for help in to the time when the fire consumed them.