Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has been urged to follow the

footsteps of his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, in

tackling insecurity in the State by riding forests in Ekiti State of

all herdsmen.

The Ekiti Justice Group (EJG), which decried the governor’s failure

to take any drastic action against the menace of Fulani bandits,

hiding under cattle rearing to commit crime of kidnapping in Ekiti

State, said it was strange that Governor Fayemi is acting like he is

more concerned with his ambition to be Presidential or Vice

Presidential candidate of the APC in 2023.

EJG, in a release issued on Tuesday, and signed by its National

Coordinator, Dr. Tunji Oluwasanmi expressed worries that all forests

in Ekiti State have been taken over by criminals who are masquerading

as herdsmen and now that they have moved their kidnapping business to

the heart of Ado Ekiti, the State capital, the only option available

to a responsible government will be to order all herdsmen to vacate

the forests.

The group said from stories narrated by victims of the bandits, they

are Fulanis and are operating in active connivance with some criminal

herdsmen.

EJG admonished Governor Fayemi to stop playing politics with the lives

of Ekiti people, saying; “It is on record that when one of his aides,

the Coordinator of Anti-Grazing Task Force Marshals, Sola Durodola

insisted that Fulani herdsmen must be registered in Ekiti, the

governor sacked him.

“Also, during his electioneering campaign in 2018, Fayemi said that

killings by herdsmen will only stop if lands were provided for the

herdsmen as their permanent settlements.

“He reportedly added then that it was better to give lands to herdsmen

and live than for them to be killing people.”

The group lamented that it was becoming more than obvious that

Governor Fayemi truly entered into agreement to protect the Fulani

herdsmen at the detriment of the people of Ekiti.

It called on traditional rulers and notable leaders in Ekiti State to

prevail on the governor to face governance in the state and take

necessary steps to protect the people of the State.