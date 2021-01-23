Advertisement

Determined to fight COVID-19 pandemic in the second wave situation, as did in the first wave experience, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said, some recommendations were sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, over certain measures in strategizing the fight against the pandemic.

He made this known during a stakeholders meeting with Heads of tertiary institutions in the state, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Friday, adding that “There is no time to waste in the fight.”

“We gave some recommendations to President of the federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on our approach in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” he hinted.

When those recommendations got President’s nod, some measures would be taken in the state, to most quickly tame the pandemic as done in the first experience.

Governor Ganduje lamented how some people chose to play politics with efforts by government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, emphasising that, “Very soon measures will be introduced. We must tighten our belts in this effort. Ours is to save people’s lives.”

To further clarify other efforts the governor reveals that, enforcement for observing COVID-19 protocols would soon come up in the state. Urging people to comply for the health of the citizenry and communities.

“With Allah’s intervention during the first wave of the pandemic, after taking all the necessary measures, Kano was neither leading from the front nor from the rear. Though we are the most populated state in the country. We must therefore be up and doing during the second wave also,” he determined.

On the efforts of the higher institutions in the state, governor Ganduje commended them for complying with the protocols, “Our tertiary institutions did well and are still doing very well in the fight against the pandemic in the state,” he appreciated.

“We are very happy that you are cooperating with the state government in this fight. We invited you for this stakeholders not because you are ignorant of the situation. But because of emphasis and advocacy reasons. As an academic community, we are sure of your capacity of differentiating between science and fiction,” he elaborated.

On the institutions’ strategy of introducing virtual lectures, he commended the strategy and urged others to copy and make good use of it.

“We are mindful and very much aware about your efforts in coming up with some technology-based interventions in the fight against the pandemic. We will do our best to support you. And we are calling on the business community to also come to your aid,” he concludes.