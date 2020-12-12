Advertisement

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has condoled with family and friends of veteran journalist/publisher, Sam Nda Isiah, chairman Leadership Newspaper Group, describing his death as a very big blow on the journalism profession and newspapering.

In a statement signed by the commissioner for Information Malam Muhammad Garba, the governor mourn with heavy heart the death of the veteran journalist, a colossus and an embodiment of developmental journalism who knew his onions.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I offer deepest condolences to Sam’s family and friends, including the management of Leadership Newspaper Group on the demise of one of the country’s iconic journalist and publisher,’’ the statement added.

Governor Ganduje said Sam left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s media practice and newspaper business in Nigeria, inspiring many to take up the profession and coaching them to reach the pinnacle of their career.

He said the death had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill, urged the family and colleagues he left behind to take solace in the fact that the late publisher immortalize his good qualities by being noble and upright in the discharge of their profession.

The governor pointed out that his legacy of setting new standards with every responsibility will always be remembered and prayed that God will grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed Sam and comfort his family and all who mourn him.

MALAM MUHAMMAD GARBA

Hon. Commissioner, Information, Kano State