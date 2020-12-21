Advertisement

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Worried by the incessant herdsmen attacks on Benue people, a Non Governmental Organization, (NGO), Benue Valley Initiative, (BEVIN), has appealed on the federal government to allow citizens to arm themselves for protection.

The group who stated this while briefing newsmen in Makurdi, last week, was reacting to the latest “invasion of Agboughol Community Makurdi and the gruesome and barbaric murder of late Moses Udam Esq, wife and others by suspected Fulani herdsmen”.

The NGO through its Chairman, Barr. Oscar Aorabee, and members; Mr. Kris Atsaka, Mr. Denen Ukor among others, condemned, in strong terms, the continuous invasion and murder of innocent Benue citizens by herdsmen and urged government to allow private individuals to arm and protect themselves since it has failed in providing the desired security for the people.

The group expressed worry that the activities of the suspected Fulani herdsmen, which have constituted perennial threat to lives and property of the Benue people have continued without an end in sight as security agencies appear to be helpless.

“BEVIN is equally worried about the failure; refusal and inability of the Buhari led federal government to provide security for lives and property, the primary responsibility of government.”

They expressed the fears that if nothing is done, the people will continue to leave in their own land

Reading their appeals on behalf of the group, Mr Atsaka said “Our prayers is that the Inter-state security cooperation between Benue and neighbouring states, initiated by the Benue state government should be received and renewed.

“Security agencies should swing into action immediately to investigate this matter, track down and arrest the perpetrators to face the law.”

BEVIN also encouraged the people to organize themselves at the kindred level and form vigilance groups for early warning and defense of their communities.

They called on everything household to, as a matter of necessity and as a security measure, to keep a dog or other animals like geese that makes noises that are effective in scaring off most attackers for early warning signs.

“The federal government should pay monetary compensation to the families of late Udam and Nyiko to alleviate the suffering of the family members that have been left behind to cushion their yards they may face as the lives of their head have been cut short as a result of the failure to protect the lives of their lost breadwinners.

“The compensation promised by the federal government through the Vice President to earlier victims, which has remained unpaid, should be paid without delay.

“Concerted efforts must be made to flush out the armed Fulani herdsmen from Benue state and the IDP be returned to their locations,” they added.

Meanwhile the chairman, Barr. Aorabee said if their prayers are not attended to, they will not hesitate join the Nigeria Bar Association or any group who on their own, would indicate interest to go to court.