The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted Nigerians of the plot by

the Governor Mai Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) national

caretaker committee to use an impostor, as spokesperson, to heighten the

already unbearable insecurity in the Northwest part of the country.

The PDP asserts that it has already been made aware of the plots by the

APC to use the said impostor to destabilize the northwest states,

particularly Zamfara state, create space for violence and blame it on

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle.

Our party has also noted series of devious statements against Governor

Matawalle by the APC, a party that has been exposed to be encouraging

acts of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in our country.

The APC has been distraught since their roles in emboldening acts of

terrorism have been exposed by our party and now seeks to use an

impostor, as spokesperson, to trigger violence, heighten insecurity and

blame it on innocent Nigerians.

Our party charges Nigerians to hold the Governor Mai Buni-led caretaker

committee responsible, should there be any sudden wave of acts of

terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in Zamfara state.

Also Nigerians should hold the APC caretaker committee responsible

should there be another mass abduction in any other state of the

Northwest or any other part of our nation for that matter.

Our party cautions the APC to end its evil enterprise with the lives of

Nigerians for their selfish interest.

The fact remains that the APC has been exposed for what it is, a

soulless mob and party of political bandits, which is responsible for

the escalated terrorism, wanton killings, kidnapping and ravaging of

communities in our country.

Now that the APC has been exposed, the PDP charges Nigerians to be at

alert, remain united in resisting the APC and its antics and continue to

give useful information to our security forces, even as they

collectively work hard on opportunities offered by democracy to rescue

our nation from the stranglehold of the APC.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary