Advertisement

The Benue State Police Command has reacted to the assassination attempt yesterday on Hon. Alfred Atera, Chairman, Katsina Ala LGA yesterday via a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Sewuese Anene.

The statement read: ‘On 24/12/2020 at about 1200hrs, the Chairman Kastina-Ala Local Government Area was giving out food items to some persons as Christmas gifts in his residence at Kastina-Ala town.

‘Unknown gunmen who were dress in military and police uniforms invaded the area and shot at three policemen who were on duty in the area and believed that they were colleagues. They also shot sporadically and killed two other persons’.

Advertisement

She further stated that: ‘More police personnel have been deployed to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order and Peace has been restored . These corpses have been removed to Kastina-Ala General Hospital morgue while investigation is still in progress’.

A telephone call to one of the traditional leaders in Katsina Ala who prefers anonymity by our correspondent said, the killings is not unconnected with the extra judicial murder of Terwase Akwaza Gana who his boys believed was sold out cheaply to the Nigerian Army by Rt. Senator Gabriel Suswam, senator representing Benue Zone A senatorial district with the aid of Hon. Alfred Atera.