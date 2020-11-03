Advertisement

From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed has bring all stakeholders together to discuss issues on security challenges and to look for ways of discouraging youths and members of the public from indulging into violence.

Declaring the town hall meeting opened at Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall Bauchi, Governor Bala said the conduct of the town hall meeting was in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to Governors to arrange for a stakeholders meeting to discuss way forward on the negative engagement of people into violence in the name of endsars protest.

He noted with satisfaction, the foresight of the entire youths in the state for not joining the endsars protest and expressed gratitude to them in that regard.

He said as a youth friendly government and in addition to appointment of a number of youths into sensitive positions, his administration will continue to introduce critical reforms to enable them contribute meaningful to national development.

He said, “I would like to commend the Federal Government for sending two serving Ministers to attend this stakeholders meeting purposely to tap from their experiences. This Town Hall meeting could not have been organised at a better time than now, so that ways are found to avoid future occurrence of such ugly protests in the country.”

” I believe the meeting will serve as a forum to rub minds and exchange views to coming up with strategies to identify and check the exceesses and selfish tendencies of some people who may want to cause confusion and disorder in the country for the attainment of their selfish interest.”

He said the relationship between the state government and the security operatives and other stakeholders in the state has been very cordial and acknowledged the immense contribution of security agencies to the maintenance and promotion of peace in the state.

” The security agencies have been immensely contributing to the maintenance and promotion of peace in the state through timely reporting of all potentially volatile events and incidents with suggestions on how to tackle them. They have also been giving objective assessment of security situations with constructive advice.”

Governor Bala Mohammed said currently, security agencies are conducting a joint patrol for the maintenance of peace in the state especially in troubled areas or places where disturbances occur.

” On our part as a Government, we have been making our determined effort to maintain peace, law and order in the State. We have jump-started the implementation of the Nigerian Police Community Policing with aim of strengthening the internal security management in the State.”

” I find this medium very relevant to stand tall and tell the word that I am indeed proud of our youths going by the quality that is evident in them, the strength they display and course, the sincerely of purpose associated with them in many respects.”

The Governor who pledged continued support to security agencies for conducive working environment for effective and efficient operations, reiterated the commitment of his administration to the protection of lives and property of the citizens.

” Therefore I would like to call on the participants to deliberate extensively on various security challenges with a view to proffering solutions to them. I have no doubt that this meeting of experienced and knowledgeable stakeholders will live up to the task.”

In a key note adrress, the Honorable Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu said President Muhammadu Buhari appreciated the maturity displayed by the youths of Bauchi state for not being part of the misdirected agitation.

“Please accept the firm assurances of Mr. President not to take your support for granted. He will continue to reciprocate the good gesture of the Government and good people of Bauchi State.”

Malam Adamu Adamu said the present administration in the country has made security of lives and property a cornerstone of its operation and it will continue to strive in addressing the security challenges facing the nation.

“I Thank the Governor of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for organising this important stakeholders engagement and the respected traditional rulers and community heads for ensuring relative peace in the state. The President is indeed happy with the Government and people of Bauchi State for their exceptional maturity in responding to national challenges such as the recent unfortunate and unnecessary Endsars protests.”

On the number of empowerment initiatives of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Yalwaji Katagum said under the 60 billion naira MSME survival fund, said the fund will save more than 1,800,00 jobs among others.