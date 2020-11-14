Advertisement

From Ahmad Saka,Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 58 year old rapist , five armed robbery suspects and three suspects vandalising electric cables.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil stated this over the weekend in Bauchi in a statement distributed to reporters.

He said “one Fatima Garba ‘f’ aged 40yrs of Unguwan Shekal came to Area Command and reported that one Shua’ibu Abdullahi ‘m’ aged 55yrs of Anguwan Dawaki Bauchi. That some months back he lured her son one Sani Umar (not real name) ‘m’ aged 8yrs of Shekal Bauchi, Bauchi L.G.A and forcefully had unlawful sexual inter-course with him through his anus at multipurpose hall located opposite Wunti market and after that, he give his sperm to victim to lick, he has been molesting the victim on several occasions”

Wakil said “on receipt of the complain team of policemen were drafted to the scene both victim and suspect were taken to Hospital for medical examination. During interrogation suspect confessed to have committed the crime.”

Police spokesman said police received a useful information from good Samaritan that, one Bello Abdullahi Ibrahim AKA Dogo a Habitual armed robber ‘m’ aged 23yrs, Sam’ana Idris ‘m’ aged 40yrs and Nuhu Ahmadu ‘m’ aged 76yrs. the above mentioned name suspects criminally conspired among themselves, armed with cutlasses, stick and touch lamp blocked Katsinawa road Polchi villages bush route, were they attacked one Idris Shua’ibu ‘m’ of Katsinawa village Tafawa Balewa L.G.A, Bauchi State and robbed him of his Jincheng AX 100 motorcycle valued eighty thousand naira (N 80,000) and a bag of raw unprocessed rice valued fourteen thousand naira (N14,000). “

He said the in a related development first suspect Bello Abdullahi Ibrahim AKA (Dogo) criminally conspired with one Musa and Mohammadu both ‘m’ of the same address surnames unknown now at large, went to the same road with intent to commit armed robbery, in the process they encountered a join team of Police and vigilante group attached to Katsinawa police out-station and arrested Bello Abdullahi Ibrahim AKA Dogo a Habitual armed robber ‘m’ aged 23yrs whom escaped in covid-19 isolation center during lockdown with the same offence. While Musa and Mohammadu others escaped to unknown destination”

Wakil said Effort has been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects. Investigation is on-going. After which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

He said said Police recovered Exhibits from the suspects that include Jincheng AX100 motorcycle ,Stick and Black face mask.

PPRO said “one Ibrahim Janar ‘m’ of Yelwan Gikar Gigyera ward Alkaleri L.G.A reported that, on his way to Yelwan Gikar from burga village in between Yelwan Gikar and Mundamiyo villages he was attacked and robbed him of his boxer motorcycle with reg. no. NSW 301 QL.”

He said ” on receipt of the report team of detectives moved to the scene, hoodlums were chased which led to the eventual arrest of one Abubakar Jibrin ‘m’ aged 30yrs and Sama’ila Salisu ‘m’ aged 30yrs both of the same address in connection of the act. one locally made revolver gun was recovered at the scene, further investigation led to the arrest of one Mugal Iliya AKA (Lari) ‘m’ aged 35yrs of the same address, who is suspected to have supply the locally made revolver gun to the aforementioned suspects to perpetrate the act”

Wakil said Effort is on top gear to arrest the remaining suspects at large.and police recovered One Boxer motorcycle,one locally made revolver gun

Police spokesman said”

a join patrol between Police and vigilante group in Gamawa Division arrested three suspects at Wabu forest Udubo district Gamawa L.G.A, namely; Abdullahi Bello ‘m’ aged 40yrs of Gamawa L.G.A, Abdullahi Usman ‘m’ aged 30yrs of Potiskum Yobe State and Abubakar Abdulkarim ‘m’ aged 32yrs of Potiskum Yobe State, they were arrested at Kesa village via Gamawa L.G.A in possession of twenty two rolls of electric high extension cables valued 2.3 million naira.”

Wakil said “when interrogated, the suspect confessed to the crime and added that since May 2020 they have been vandalizing the electric cables in Bulawudo and Kesa village in Gamawa L.G.A Bauchi State for about five times.:”

He said exhibits recovered from them includes;Twenty-two rolls of electric wire

One hack saw, two pin installation

One motor –vehicle Golf

Investigation is on-going, on all the cases after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

Wakil said The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command CP Lawan Tanko Jimeta, directed all suspects to be profile and charge to court.

He said :the Command assure law abiding citizens in the state of the force’s renewed and unwavering commitment to their safety and security, especially as we approach the yuletide period, he calls for the collaboration and support of the citizens as the command will not hesitate to mobilized all resources within to confront and neutralized criminal act”.