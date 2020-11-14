Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

Former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Victor Umeh has stated that so much national resources are being spent through oil sector and not through the national assembly, as is being speculated in some quarters.

Reacting to diverse opinions which are calling for slashing of salaries of national assembly members as part of measures to cut high costs of democracy in the country, Umeh noted that if the the federal government actually wants to cut costs, they should looking into the oil sector.

Umeh who spoke at the funeral ceremony of a 99-year old Madam Catherine Uduaku Ilo at Akwaeze community in Anaocha Local government Area of Anambra state, contended that the leadership of the national assembly should have published the remunerations of national assembly members for the public to see that afterall, remunerations of national assembly members are not as high as people are projecting it to be, adding that the real bogus expenditures would be traced to the upstream and downstream oil sectors.

He described the recent EndSARS nationwide protests as a culmination of bad governance in the country, adding that the real corruption and misappropriation of funds abound in the oil section where nobody is held accountable to all the revenues accruing from that sector.

He therefore pleaded with the youths to exercise patience and wait for government’s promises to mature, adding that it is of no use embarking on looting, arson, destruction of lives and property and violence.