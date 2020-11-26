Advertisement

Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Ishaku Abbo, on Wednesday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The lawmaker’s decision to leave the opposition party was conveyed in a letter dated November 25th, 2020, and read during the start of plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Senator Abbo who described his defection from the PDP to the ruling party as a “movement of God’s people”, attributed same to the mismanagement of the opposition party in Adamawa State by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

The letter reads in part: I write to formally inform you Sir, the Senate and indeed Nigerians of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is as a result of the mismanagement of the PDP by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Adamawa State which led to the crisis in the party that in turn led to the polarization of the party in the state (PDP and rPDP).”

“Today, I join the APC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“The journey may be long, but we are on the right track as I strongly believe that by the end of the tenure of Mr. President, Nigeria will be a better place,” Senator Abbo stated.

He added that, “in the history of Nigeria’s nascent democracy, specifically from 1999 till date, no President has paid attention to the welfare of Nigerian citizens like President Buhari.”