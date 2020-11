Advertisement

Kano state Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru has formally Inaugurated a High powered Committee for the reduction of 25% school fees by Private and Voluntary schools in the state.

Inaugurating the 27-member Committee in his office, the Commissioner tasked the members to ensure full compliance of the government’s directives by all Private and Voluntary schools across the state in respect of 3rd term school fees.

He further charged members of the Commitee to identify the recalcitrant schools as well as to make recommendations for appropriate disciplinary actions against them.

While expressing confidence in the caliber of the Committee members, he urged them to work as an enforcement agents so as to achieve the set objectives

He however, frawned at the attitudes of the defaulting private schools proprietors, saying that government will not reverse it’s decision on the reduction.

In her remark, the Chairperson of the Committee, Hajiya Lauratu Ado Diso assured the Commissioner of their determination to see to the success of the Committee.

Hajiya Lauratu Diso who is also the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, appealed to the Committee members to work tirelessly with a view to achieving maximum sucessess

Members of the Committee include Hajiya Lauratu Ado Diso as chairperson, Ahmed Tijjani Idris, Halima Sadiya Tukur, Barr. Ibrahim Ammani and Gwani Abdussalam Abdulqadir.

Other members are Malam Auwal Aqilu, Malam Hamza Yunusa, Mustapha Idris, Sani Garba Yakasai, Auwalu Ya’u KK, Ali Ahmad, Salisu Idris, Balarabe Alhassan, Sagir Umar Danbare and Salisu Auwalu.

Also in the Committee, are Hadiza S. Bako, Nura Muhammad, Shehu Na’Abba, Hussaini Muhammad, Dr. Shehu Shu’aib Kura and Musa Garba Gama.

Similarly, Usman Shu’aibu, Abubakar T. Abdurrahman, Hajiya Umma and Abdurrahman Magaji are also among the Commitee members while the DAGS of the ministry Comrade Dalha Isa Fagee will serve as the secretary.

It is worth noting that the membership of the Commitee were drawn from the ministry and its parastatals.

The commitee members are to also go round the schools and consult widely with the parents to identify defaulting schools for appropriate sanctioning.