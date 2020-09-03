Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

A human rights lawyer, Maurice Efobi and his colleague, Chudi Nwokediuko Esq. have urged affluent personalities in the society to share their God-given wealth with the less privileged in the spirit of philanthropy and humanitarianism.

Efobi who spoke to newsmen in their respective offices at Nkpor and Ogbunike in Anambra state, over the world humanitarian day, said the philosophy of life is not how much wealth you acquired for yourself, but to become a source of somebody’s happiness as according to him, “life is all about how many people you put smiles on their faces.

Specifically, Efobi who is a former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Idemili branch, “the bane of our society is selfishness. Why Nigeria as a country and Africa, as a continent lag behind in terms of economy and development is because they don’t have genuine mind in going into politics but their minds are focused on how much wealth they are going to amass from the political seat they occupy”.

“How can you explain the rationale behind political office holders who are supposed to be our public servants who should alleviate the sufferings of the masses, steal billions of naira. Does it not amount to lack of conscience?”

All they care is to oppress the down trodden, build mansions for themselves and starve the entire populace who voted them into power, thereby attracting curse to themselves. Some people have even gone to the extent of seeing this COVID-19 pandemic as a very bid opportunity to amass wealth”.

“I prefer to share all my things with my less privileged neighbors so that we all will be happy together. As a lawyer, I do a lot of humanitarian and free legal services(pro bono) to those who cannot afford the cost of litigation and their rights to live are being trampled upon by security agencies and wicked individuals”

Similarly, Barr Nwokediuko, former PG Bakery International Market, Ogidi noted that everyone has something to give saying that real happiness is derived when one makes others happy.

“You can be happy when you satisfy yourself and immediate family but you will be happier when you satisfy others. Philanthropy is a family thing. How do you treat your househelp. Do your children go to good schools while your maid go to garage school?”

“Even the poor has something to offer, Selfless service include caring for people around you. It is God that gives the heart to help others. I commend the members of the Red Cross and others who take up humanitarian services at their own volition not for personal gain or recognition.

“It is biblical, everything is not prayers. Jesus said that those in his right hand side will be told. I was naked, hungry, homeless and you cared for me.

Nwokediuko encouraged people who have been envied, castigated for the good they show others not to relent in humanitarian services saying that it is a normal phenomena for the evil minded to antagonize those who were better than them.