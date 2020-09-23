Advertisement

From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

Heavy downpour that resulted into flood has destroyed property and goods worth nine hundred and fifty million naira (950mn) in sixteen (16) Local Government Areas of Bauchi State.

This was disclosed by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir when he received the Director General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) during a courtesy visit yesterday at the Government House Bauchi

Represented by his deputy, Senator Bala Tella said that the flood have devastated sixteen LGAs in the state and three thousand five hundred houses were destroyed

He said, the flood also destroyed two thousand (2000) farm lands which is an indication that in the near future there is going to be hunger in Bauchi State if nothing is done to avert future occurrences

According to him, the property destroyed does not include infrastructure such as roads that were washed out in Dambam, Darazo and Shira LGAs which would gulped a lot of resources to fix it right

He explained that so far the state have received two hundred and twenty (220) trailers of food items of different varieties from SEMA

Earlier in his state Director General NEMA Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Mohammed said that they were in the state to alert the state on a pending natural disaster that have been predicted by the National Metrological Agency that over two hundred LGAs in the country risk flooding

Represented by the Director liaison Services Alhaji Bashir Idiris Garga said they were in the state to alert the citizens to prepare ahead and ensure all gutters and drainages are evacuated.