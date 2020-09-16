Advertisement

The rampant flooding across the country has attracted the attention of Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari, First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, as she directed officials of her Future Assured Programme to provide humanitarian relief to victims across the country. The first team has visited two communities, Kwaikwayu and Kafin Babushe in Ringim local government area of Jigawa state, which have been badly hit; on Monday 15th September, 2020.

At both communities, most of the homes have been washed away, rendering hundreds of the occupants homeless and forcing them to relocate to a block of five classrooms in the village primary school.

Head of the delegation, Mr. Hadi Uba, Special Assistant to the President on Administration (Office of the First Lady), who spoke on behalf of the First Lady during delivery of the items, expressed concern over the frequent flooding in different parts of the country, noting the economic and emotional trauma associated with flooding which leads to loss of loved ones, property and farmland.

He reiterated Mrs. Buhari’s call on relevant government agencies, well-to-do and well-meaning Nigerians to continue to support the victims and ameliorate their suffering, wherever they may be.

The items distributed to the victims include large quantity of Food items, toiletries, blankets and clothing.

Aisha Buhari through her Future Assured Program is at the frontline of both human and natural disasters across the country drawing attention to the plight of victims and providing relief to them.