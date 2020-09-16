Advertisement

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has constructed three modern Almajiri Integrated boarding schools in the three Kano senatorial zones to crarter for the education of over 1000 Almajirai recently repatriated to Kano from neighbouring States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to journalists during a tour the three schools, the state Commissioner for Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’ad Kiru, said the project was executed at the cost of N159 million.

Kiru, who conducted journalists round the three schools in the company of the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, added that already, Headmasters have been appointed to manu the schools located at Kanawa, 6e3Madobi Local Government Area, Bunkure in Bunkure Local Government Area and Kirawa in Bagwai Local Government Area.

He said Ganduje approved the sum of N159 million for the rehabilitation of the Tsangaya schools and purchase of needed facilities.

Our Correspondent reports that renovation at these three schools have reached over 90 percent with the provision of world-class facilities that upgrades it as standard with other modern schools in this part of the world.

Apart from connecting the schools to the national grid, standby generating sets were provided for constant power supply. Mosques were also constructed. There is also guarantee for constant water supply with sinking for boreholes and mounting of water tanks.

The schools with spacious playing grounds are also fender ced the ensure the security of the students. The class rooms are well equipped with comfortable seats, ceiling fan, black boards and other learning and instructional materials. Modern toilets were also constructed, just as the computer rooms are already equipped with brand new desktop computers.