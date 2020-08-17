Advertisement

Rabiu Omaku

Nasarawa State Commissioner of Education,Fati Sabo has revealed that a total of 521 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination commences examination in the State.

She disclosed this during an inspections of both public and private schools in the State capital,The Commissioner while at Government Secondary School,Mararaban Akunza expressed worried over absence of face mask in WAEC centre.

The Commissioner during an interview expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance and availability of hygienic items.

“We provided students and invigilators with face mask,infrared to measure thermometer,hand sanitizer,soap and water”.

Hon.Fati Sabo further directed principals to decongest examinarion halls so as to make it more conducive.

“We have 239 WAEC centres in public schools while we have 282 WAEC centers in private schools”.

The principal of Government Secondary School,Tudun Kauri,Hajiya Fatima in an interview appreciate the State Government for her effort.

When asked about the performance of her students in 2019 WASSCE she averred that her students performed excellently in last year examination.

The Commissioner also visited GSS Mararaban Akunza,Government Science School ,Lafia and a private school,Royal Crown International School,Lafia.

Our reporter can authoritatively revealed that the management of Royal Crown International School make the best arrangement in times of sitting arrangement as a student was seen per a sest with hand sanitizer per every candidates.