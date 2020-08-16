Advertisement

Kano state Executive Council has approved the termination of contract for the construction of multi-million naira Dawakin Tofa 5km carriage way and its reward to Messrs CCECC Nigeria Limited at the cost of N651, 844, 966.51 million.

Contract for the road project, which was awarded to Rocad Construction Nigeria Limited in 2012 with KNUPDA as supervising agency, was however, left by Rocad midway into the construction processes, a situation that causes many hardships to the teeming populace in the area.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano, said the council has also constituted a committee to assess the situation of all the 5km dual carriage way projects in the local governments across the state.

He said the measure was part of effort by the state government to evaluate, redesign, complete or terminate any contract awarded for the projects.

Malam Garba explained that the committee, which is to be chaired by the permanent secretary, ministry of works and infrastructure and representatives from the state Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) and that of the ministry for local government, would also determine the extent of execution of the projects and payment made to the contractors handling the projects.

The commissioner also stated that the council has approved the adoption of the Revised Estimated Total Cost of the contract amounting to N26, 824, 866.72 million and the augmentation of N15, 600, 718.35 million being additional cost in the contract for the repair works at the dilapidated Bagauda Bridge along Wak-Tiga Road in Bebeji local government area of the state.

He stated that the contract, which was initially awarded to Messrs Bindigari Construction Limited in 2014 at the cost of N11, 224, 148.37 million, which scope includes reclamation of eroded sections, provision of retaining wall at both wings, among others, was not fully completed.

Malam Garba also announced the council’s approval for the reactivation of the state government initiative on mini vans empowerment programme tagged: Kano Kal-Kal that aimed at economic empowerment of the womenfolk in order to achieve sustainable clean environment in the state.

Under a new approach, the commissioner added, the programme would identify genuine cooperative women groups to be given the mini vans as part of the administration’s women empowerment initiative.

The commissioner added that the council has approved the release of N20, 000, 000.00 million for the renovation of four Women Development Centres to a standard level in the four new Emirate Councils in the state.

He announced that the council has approved the setting up of a committee to work out ways to ensuring that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) support and collaborate towards smooth implementation of Revenue Harmonisation Law 2016 for the improvement of revenue generation in the state.

Malam said the committee, which is to be chaired by the commissioner for planning and budget, has commissioners of finance, information, chairman, Kano state Internal Revenue Service, managing director Kano state Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), among others as members.

The council, he revealed, has also received a proposal from the management of Porto Golf Group of Companies for the establishment of Porto Golf Resort at Tiga Castle Rock Hotel in Tiga, Bebeji local government of the state.

The commissioner stated that the council has received another proposal from a private developer, Hietech Development Project Limited to use the old Triumph Publishing Company Complex for the construction of specialised Bureau de Change Market (Kasuwar ‘yan canji).

He said these were part of deliberate effort by the Ganduje administration to partner with the private sector for investment and further drive economic activities with a view to boost revenue and create employment opportunities, and as well to re-assert Kano as one of the leading economic centres in the country.