From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state has explained that his administration will work with stakeholders to ensure the safe return of all the displaced communities of Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas of the state to their houses.

The Governor was speaking when officials of the Coalition of Christian Association of Nigeria and Council of Ulamas from the two local governments visited him at the Government House , Bauchi.

He expressed concern over lack of meaningful projects in the area due to religious and tribal crisis, insisting that, meaningful development could only be achieved in a peaceful environment.

Governor Bala Mohammed emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence among the communities of the two Local Government Areas irrespective of their differences for effective execution of his administration’s laudable projects.

“Today is a very historic moment for me, in my life, I have handled several difficult assignments and confronted with different situations. Your coming here is a solution to the problems affecting your communities.

“I am so much happy that, our Muslims and Christians in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro have now come together in peace to proper solutions to the numerous problems confronting the area with a view to finding the long lasting solutions for posterity and consolidation .

He said the state government will set up mechanaries to resolve the issue raised by the coalition through community engagement and collective decision.

The Governor assured that, maintenance of peace and execution of developmental projects will be part of his administration’s landmark legacies.

“We will engage all the stakeholders involved to resolve the issues you brought to us here amicably without any bias, but I want you as religious leaders to sensitize our youth to desist from engaging or allowing themselves to be used for violence .

The religious leaders who spoke separately, said the communities of the areas have agreed to live peacefully despite their differences in religion or tribe.

They said the formation of the coalition is to compliment the efforts of the present administration in the promotion of peace across the state and assured of their total support for the success of the Governor.

The religious leaders appealed to the Governor to look into their challenges with a view to resolving them so as to benefit from his administration’s modest desire of providing citizens with critical infrastructure.