The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has been flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the treatment of a severe neck pain.

A top Presidency official confirmed this to The PUNCH on Friday.

According to Sahara Reporters, Mrs. Buhari was flown out of the country during the Sallah holiday last week after complaining of neck pain for about two weeks before that time.

The neck pain was said to have started shortly after she returned to Abuja from a trip to Lagos in July where she had visited Florence, widow of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, who died of COVID-19 complications on June 25, 2020.

Confirming the report to The PUNCH, a top Presidential aide said, “The first lady started having severe neck pain during the 2019 Presidential electioneering. And she sought treatment abroad afterwards.

“However, recently the pain returned and was even worse than the first time. So, she was flown out last week. It was indeed a medical emergency.”

When contacted on the telephone, Mrs. Buhari’s Spokesman, Aliyu Abdullah, said he was not aware if his principal was out of the country or not.

“I have not been to the Villa for the last two weeks so I cannot say for sure if she is in the country or not. However, I can categorically tell you that there is no emergency,” he said.

The President’s wife also traveled out of the country for several weeks last year to treat an undisclosed ailment.

Source: https://punchng.com/aisha-buhari-flown-to-dubai-for-neck-pain-treatment/