The Airpeace has become the first Commercial Airline to land at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, after the completion of rehabilitation works at the airport runway.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had announced on Saturday that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu was all but ready for flights resumption.
The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, had in August, 2019, shut down the airport following safety concerns of the runway, and commenced rehabilitation work on the runway; and effected an upgrade of its facilities to bring the Airport to international standard.
Onboard the flight which landed at exactly 1:30pm are Ministers of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba.
It also had Senators Ike Ekweremadu, Uche Ekwunife, Chukwuka Utazi and members of the house of representatives, including: Nnoli Nnaji among others.
On arrival, they all headed to the Enugu State government house to hold discussions.
Meanwhile, the airport has been officially inaugurated for flight’s operation.