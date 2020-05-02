From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

The Bauchi State branch of the Physically Challenged Association of Nigeria has called on Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed to include them in the 66-man Committee on Palliative that was innaugurated recently appointed

The call was made known an open letter to the Governor and copy made available to newsmen in Bauchi yesterday by the Secretary of the Association, Buhari Adamu Jamda.

He said, “I wish to call on the attention of our amiable governor Sen, Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir, Kauran Bauchi. I am Buhari Adamu Jamda from Alkaleri LGA, Secretary, physically challenged association of Nigeria, Bauchi state branch”, part of the letter reads

Adamu Jamda explained that, “I want to use this medium to call on your attention Sir, on the issue of people with disability in the state. We know you are trying to practice inclusive government in our dear state, but we the people with disability are facing more challenges and isolation in your administration”, the Secretary said further.

The letter added that: “your Excellency, you set up the committee that has 66 members on issues of palliative for the people of Bauchi state, the committee has a representative of the categories of all citizens in the state, except representative of people with disability”.

He noted that there is no single member of his Association to the best of his knowledge that was mentioned in the Committee on Palliative to represent them.

The Secretary who commended the Governor for his developmental projects in the state pleaded with him to consider the physically challenged persons in his programs so as to ameliorate their sufferings.

He requested that the committee be reviewed in such a way that his association would be included to guarantee equal opportunity for the people with disability in the state.

“We want you to engage people with disability in this committee and other activities of your administration. As people with disability, we have a vital roles to play in your administration and we hope you are going to consider our request to ensure inclusiveness in your administration”.