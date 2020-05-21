Advertisement

By Umar Akilu Majeri Dutse

The jigawa state government said it has spent over two billion naira for the payment of pensions and gratitude to pensioners in the last three month to dates

This was disclosed today by the executive secretary of the jigawa state pension house malam Hashim Ahmed fagam shortly after the commencement of payment of 321 person at pension house in Dutse

Fagam explained further that the mode of payment was characterised in two three categories in which a total of 67 person confirmed retired at the state level and a total of 668 benefited at the local government level in which a total of N4.862 m was expanded

Adding that on the issue of fourth percent increase the government will soon look on its adding that a total of 321 person will benefit from the pension payment in which a total of N 6.68m was spent

Adding that eighty person have benefited at the state level while at the local government level 53 persons and 188 from local government education level in which when you add the number will give you a total of 321 person and a total of N668,737,055.64 was given to them as pension and gratuitee and death benefits