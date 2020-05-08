Press Statement



…Charges NASS To Get Ready With Sanctions

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives

Congress (APC) for attempting to cover its complicity in the looting of

repatriated funds as well as defending the exposed current plot by its

leaders and the cabal in the Presidency to plunder the recently

repatriated $311 million.

The PDP however noted that it is not surprising that the APC is again

serving as the mouthpiece of corruption and sleaze, given that it holds

the medal in deceit, propaganda, concealment of fraud and as a sanctuary

of corrupt individuals, international scammers, certificate forgers and

looters of repatriated funds.

Instead of seeking to divert attention, the APC should face the issue

and respond to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who alerted the nation that

the APC administration’s N500 billion Social Investment Programme is a

huge scam and that bulk of the money did not get to the designated poor;

a fraud for which the APC remains indicted.

Our party further challenges the APC to respond to the report of the US

Department of State, which exposed the plot by the APC administration to

divert $100 million of the repatriated fund to the Chairman of APC

Governor’s Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

No! The APC would not attempt to make the littlest of response because

its hands are heavily soiled with looted funds.

Moreover, it is on record that the APC has not been able to point to any

project executed by its administration despite the stream of repatriated

money channeled to it.

It is not for nothing that the APC has been riotous since our party

busted its fresh plot to loot the repatriated $311 million, and had

resorted to vituperations, insults, threats and unfounded accusations

against well-meaning Nigerians. It is because our insistence on

transparency and accountability in the handling of the funds has ended

their re-looting ploys.

Nigerians have continued to witness how the APC and officials in the

Buhari Presidency have been stuttering and stammering on national

television since the plot to steal the money was exposed.

We are already aware of their desperate plans to unleash heavily paid

hack writers and spin doctors to assist in diverting public attention

and blackmailing patriotic individuals and groups demanding for

accountability in the handling of the fund.

It is even more distressing that officials of the APC administration are

already compromising the sovereignty of our nation by attempting to

transfer the powers of appropriation of our national resources from our

National Assembly to foreign powers, just to conceal the plot to siphon

the money.

Such unpatriotic action is not only reprehensible but also completely

repugnant.

The power to appropriate our national resources is only vested on our

National Assembly and cannot be surrendered to any foreign power under

any guise.

It is on record that such national betrayal never happened under PDP

administrations where all funds, including repatriated funds were

transparently handled in compliance with our extant financial rules.

Our party therefore demands that the $311 million be immediately

directed to the Federation Account for proper appropriation in line with

our laws.

The PDP strongly charges the National Assembly to get ready to use its

legislative instruments against the APC-led government, should the

repatriated fund be dissipated in any manner other than as prescribed by

the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary