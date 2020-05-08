Press Statement
…Charges NASS To Get Ready With Sanctions
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives
Congress (APC) for attempting to cover its complicity in the looting of
repatriated funds as well as defending the exposed current plot by its
leaders and the cabal in the Presidency to plunder the recently
repatriated $311 million.
The PDP however noted that it is not surprising that the APC is again
serving as the mouthpiece of corruption and sleaze, given that it holds
the medal in deceit, propaganda, concealment of fraud and as a sanctuary
of corrupt individuals, international scammers, certificate forgers and
looters of repatriated funds.
Instead of seeking to divert attention, the APC should face the issue
and respond to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who alerted the nation that
the APC administration’s N500 billion Social Investment Programme is a
huge scam and that bulk of the money did not get to the designated poor;
a fraud for which the APC remains indicted.
Our party further challenges the APC to respond to the report of the US
Department of State, which exposed the plot by the APC administration to
divert $100 million of the repatriated fund to the Chairman of APC
Governor’s Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.
No! The APC would not attempt to make the littlest of response because
its hands are heavily soiled with looted funds.
Moreover, it is on record that the APC has not been able to point to any
project executed by its administration despite the stream of repatriated
money channeled to it.
It is not for nothing that the APC has been riotous since our party
busted its fresh plot to loot the repatriated $311 million, and had
resorted to vituperations, insults, threats and unfounded accusations
against well-meaning Nigerians. It is because our insistence on
transparency and accountability in the handling of the funds has ended
their re-looting ploys.
Nigerians have continued to witness how the APC and officials in the
Buhari Presidency have been stuttering and stammering on national
television since the plot to steal the money was exposed.
We are already aware of their desperate plans to unleash heavily paid
hack writers and spin doctors to assist in diverting public attention
and blackmailing patriotic individuals and groups demanding for
accountability in the handling of the fund.
It is even more distressing that officials of the APC administration are
already compromising the sovereignty of our nation by attempting to
transfer the powers of appropriation of our national resources from our
National Assembly to foreign powers, just to conceal the plot to siphon
the money.
Such unpatriotic action is not only reprehensible but also completely
repugnant.
The power to appropriate our national resources is only vested on our
National Assembly and cannot be surrendered to any foreign power under
any guise.
It is on record that such national betrayal never happened under PDP
administrations where all funds, including repatriated funds were
transparently handled in compliance with our extant financial rules.
Our party therefore demands that the $311 million be immediately
directed to the Federation Account for proper appropriation in line with
our laws.
The PDP strongly charges the National Assembly to get ready to use its
legislative instruments against the APC-led government, should the
repatriated fund be dissipated in any manner other than as prescribed by
the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary