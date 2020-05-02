Rabiu Omaku

The Traditional ruler of Ugah Oron Akye, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji who was whisked away on Thursday by unknown gunmen in his residence in Ugah, Lafia local government of Nasarawa state was yet to be freed by his captives.

Feelers said gunmen who came on motorcycle to the residence of the paramount tormenting everyone shooting sporadically to scare the villagers.

It was a carnival of assault as people ran helter-skelter for their lives as they sighted the monarch been whisked away on motorcycle to an unknown destination.

He further explained that the kidnappers wore hijab during their operation in order to disguise themselves, a situation that suggests there are insiders among them.

Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nansel Ramhan when contacted said he could not say anything about the situation as he put several calls to the Divisional police officer (DPO) but could not get him and pledged to call back as soon as possible.

Two days after his abduction there is no communication from the gunmen.