By: Okey Maduforo (Awka)

As the Anambra State government continues to distribute palliatives

for COVID 19 pandemic in the areas the non indigenes in the State have

petitioned Gov. Willie Obiano, Senators Uche Ekwunife, Ifeanyi Ubah,

Stella Odua and the eleven members of the Federal House of

Representatives against what they called the marginalization of their

members in the sharing of palliatives.

The members under the umbrella of Anambra Association of Non Indigenes

(ANIAS) recalled that all other associations in the state have

received palliative packages except them. According to a release

signed by the National President Mr. Ferguson Okpala, the Public

Relations Officer Mr. Okechukwu Maduforo, the secretary and students

Youth Leader, Mr. Solomon Edet and Godwin Otu, it stated that;

“We are compelled by the near sectional manner upon which the none

indigenes in Anambra State made up of the six geopolitical zones have

been denied of the government palliatives for COVID 19 pandemic”.

“It is on record that the non indigenes constitute forty-five percent

of the voting strength of Anambra electorate and they also pay all

government taxes and levies through their businesses in the state yet

when it has to do with incentives for the people they are never

remembered”.

“Since the regime of former governors of Anambra State down to the

regime of Governor Willie Obiano, we have always been approached

during every general election and we have always being promised that

parcel of land and inclusion in the running of government but soon

after those elections they practically abandon us to our fate”.

“Even the respective National Assembly and State Assembly members have

not found it proper and expedient to factor in the non indigenes since

the out break of COVID 19 pandemic which indeed paints the picture of

neglect on our own part”.

“We here by appeal to Gov. Willie Obiano, the three senators and

eleven members of the National Assembly to assist us with palliatives

before we perish of hunger and starvation”.

“It is worthy of note that other governors and political appointees in

the south east have made efforts to include the non indigenes in their

respective states in the distribution of palliatives”.

“We however salute Gov. Willie Obiano for appointing our National

President the position of Executive Assistant but still contend that

we should be assisted further”.

The body also reiterated its pledge to continue to be law abiding in

the state and to support government in its activities in the state.