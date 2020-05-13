By: Okey Maduforo (Awka)
As the Anambra State government continues to distribute palliatives
for COVID 19 pandemic in the areas the non indigenes in the State have
petitioned Gov. Willie Obiano, Senators Uche Ekwunife, Ifeanyi Ubah,
Stella Odua and the eleven members of the Federal House of
Representatives against what they called the marginalization of their
members in the sharing of palliatives.
The members under the umbrella of Anambra Association of Non Indigenes
(ANIAS) recalled that all other associations in the state have
received palliative packages except them. According to a release
signed by the National President Mr. Ferguson Okpala, the Public
Relations Officer Mr. Okechukwu Maduforo, the secretary and students
Youth Leader, Mr. Solomon Edet and Godwin Otu, it stated that;
“We are compelled by the near sectional manner upon which the none
indigenes in Anambra State made up of the six geopolitical zones have
been denied of the government palliatives for COVID 19 pandemic”.
“It is on record that the non indigenes constitute forty-five percent
of the voting strength of Anambra electorate and they also pay all
government taxes and levies through their businesses in the state yet
when it has to do with incentives for the people they are never
remembered”.
“Since the regime of former governors of Anambra State down to the
regime of Governor Willie Obiano, we have always been approached
during every general election and we have always being promised that
parcel of land and inclusion in the running of government but soon
after those elections they practically abandon us to our fate”.
“Even the respective National Assembly and State Assembly members have
not found it proper and expedient to factor in the non indigenes since
the out break of COVID 19 pandemic which indeed paints the picture of
neglect on our own part”.
“We here by appeal to Gov. Willie Obiano, the three senators and
eleven members of the National Assembly to assist us with palliatives
before we perish of hunger and starvation”.
“It is worthy of note that other governors and political appointees in
the south east have made efforts to include the non indigenes in their
respective states in the distribution of palliatives”.
“We however salute Gov. Willie Obiano for appointing our National
President the position of Executive Assistant but still contend that
we should be assisted further”.
The body also reiterated its pledge to continue to be law abiding in
the state and to support government in its activities in the state.