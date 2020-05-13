Advertisement

By Peter Nwasike

The Anambra State House of Assembly, resumed Plenary Session, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after five weeks break, consequent upon the lockdown, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID. 19) pandemic that was ravaging the world.

Addressing the lawmakers, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor, applauded the Adhoc Committee of the House on COVID. 19, led by its Chairman and Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Dr. Paschal Agbodike, for diligently performing the “Oversight Function,” by monitoring the activities of the Executive Government, during the lockdown. He recalled that the Committee visited various centres set up by the Government to combant the virus, among them, the Chukwuemeka Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, the General Hospitals at Onitsha, Ekwulobia, Umueri, NYSC Orientation Camp, Umuawulu, etc. Speaker Okafor also commended the Committee, for visiting borders of Anambra with neighbouring States, to ensure that security operatives actually prevented illegal travelers, from sneaking into the State, with the possibility of contaminating Anambra people with the disease.

The Speaker also commended the lawmakers, for their compassion and generosity of distributing relief materials of food items, of thousands of bags of rice, garri, beans, tubers of yam, cartons of indomie, and other edibles to mitigate hunger, and so also giving them medication items of face masks, sanitizers, soap and buckets for washing hands, to prevent the decease, adding that prevention is better than cure. Speaker Okafor noted that it was these humanitarian measures manifested by the lawmakers that helped to curtail the index cases as low as one, which was also healed, and other people that had contact with him proved negative when tested. Speaker Okafor regretted the inconveniences the lockdown brought to the people, but added that it was a price to be paid to save life, as life is precious.

Speaker Okafor also commend Governor Willie Obiano, for his fatherly concern to the people, during the lockdown, by offering palliative measures, with 200 bags of rice to the elderly people of over 70 years in all the 181 towns in the State, and also 400 bags of rice to the youths of each town. He paid tribute to the various individuals and organizations who have been donating generously for Government to have materials to ameliorate the pandemic.

Contributing to the motion on adjournment, Hon. Ejike Okechukwu, (APGA, Anaocha II), expressed delight that the Ministry of Education, led by the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Mrs. Kate Omenugha, initiated “Teaching on Air”, at Radio and Television, for pupils and students, where teachers conduct classroom lessons for the student while at home, thereby ensuring that pupils/students continued their education at home. He described it as one of the elements of good governance in Obiano Administration.

Contributing to the motion on adjournment, Hon. Ebele Ejiofor (PDP, Anaocha I), expressed delight for the meticulous attention which the Ministry of Health, led by the Commissioner, Dr. Vincent Okpalla, rendered to the case of COVID. 19 index, recorded in his constituency. He noted that the prompt and comprehensive medical attention given to the patient, helped in speedy recovery, and extolled the entire elaborate preparation that the State Government established to handle any emergency case resulting in the COVID. 19.

The lawmakers maintained SOCIAL DISTANCE, as 16 out of the 30 members (including Speaker), attended the Plenary Session, and so distanced themselves from each other in sitting arrangement.