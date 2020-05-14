Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

Authorities of Biafra Internal Government, BIG has commended the United Nations for admitting the New Biafra as the 46th Member-Nations into the unrepresented nations and peoples Organizations (UNPO).

They said they were highly elated that the UN has at last started giving a listening ear to the yearnings and aspirations of the Biafran nation which has since been itching to actualize the sovereign state of Biafra.

In a press statement issued to newsmen yesterday, via SMS, Biafra Director of Information,

Elder Chris Mocha advised leaders of BIG to continue to work harder until the New nation of Biafra is granted a sovereign status by the UN.

Mocha also urged the followers of other pro-Biafra groups to team up with Chief Solomon Ordu Chukwu-led BIG to actualize the Biafra sovereignty.

The statement added that Biafra is not about Chief Ralph Uwazuruike alone who founded the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra/Biafra Independence Movement, MASSOB/BIM, but about the survival of an Igbo race being wiped away from the surface of the earth by Nigeria.