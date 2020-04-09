The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala A. Mohammed has been discharged from isolation after tested negative to coronavirus.

Addressing journalists shortly after he was discharged, Senator Bala Mohammed pledged to work assiduously to meet the expectations of the citizens because of their sympathy to him while in isolation.

The governor expressed gratitude to leaders in Nigeria and people of the state especially, the Emirs, Ulamas, Clergymen and his supporters for their love and support shown to him.

He pointed out that, the period of his isolation has shown him the enormous love, respect and regard of the citizens to him and his family.

” All praise be to Allah, we thank Allah for this moment and for this trial. I must thank Him for testing me with this virus, I will work in a better, come, reflect and think in a very perspective, I thank you most sincerely.

” This disease that I was infected, is a terrible experience, I thank Allah that I was free from the virus. I am sorry for the inconveniences I might have caused to any body in Bauchi and Nigeria, it has never been my wishes to be infected.

Senator Bala Mohammed enjoined his supporters and other well wishers not to be worry for coming to see him at the Government House as he has already acknowledged their prayers.

” I urge my people not to worry to come to Bauchi or Government House to see me, I have already acknowledged your prayers, because of the protocols, let’s maintain the directive of social distancing.”

The governor used the medium to applaud the state Task Force on coronavirus for the outstanding performance and pledged his support to achieve the set objectives.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, who is the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah that the governor is now free from coronavirus.

“Alhamdulillah, our governor is discharged now and he is now COVID-19 free.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro had earlier said the governor has been discharged after 2 of his samples tested negative.

” Today we are discharging our first index case, you can recall that, our first case was in isolation for more than 2 weeks and today having satisfied with the requirements to be discharged, we are here discharging His Excellency as a patient who recovered from COVID-19.

“With this development, we have only 3 active cases with zero death in Bauchi State.”