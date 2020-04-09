Advertisement

By Umar Akilu Majeri,Dutse

Jigawa state governor badaru Abubakar today pardoned 74 prisoners as part of the government’s effort to decongest the prison due to fear of covid 19. The governor disclosed this to newsmen while disbursing monies to women groups in Aujara villages of Jahun local goverment area of jigawa state

Badaru stated that more prisoners will be pardoned in the state. 76000 women will receive twenty thousand naira each in cash as part of the federal government programmes

The governor said the sum of one and a half billion will be disbursed to benefit women across the nine selected local government

Badaru also charged the women to use the money judiciously by investing the money in to a business that will make their life comfortable.

Adding that they are now working hard to see that the raining 19 local government which are yet to benefits on the issues of cash transfer will start enjoying the money given by the federal government as social security