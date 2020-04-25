A socio-political group, the Save The Nation Movement (STNM) has asked

the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to investigate

the alleged obstruction and interference of investigation of an

alleged serial blackmailer by AIG Ibrahim Lamorde, saying Lamorde was

interfering with investigations and obstructing the discharge of a

lawful instrument of court.

Lamorde was was accused of doing this because of a personal interest

he had with a suspect, Blessing Ossom, thereby bringing to ridicule

the sterling reputation of the Nigerian Police and the critical office

he occupies.

According to a statement in Abuja today, by its National Coordinator,

Ahmed Abdullai and National Secretary, Mazi Steven O. Chilaka, STNM

said AIG Lamorde was disappointing those who had always thought he was

a great cop and an incorrigible crime fighter by compromising his

professional ethics to shelter a known blackmailer.

The statement read; “About two weeks ago, a certain known blackmailer

and an inveterate social climber, Blessing Ossom made some exceedingly

wild and slanderous accusation against important citizens of Akwa Ibom

State.

“She knew what she said was false and highly libelous, yet she went

ahead to cause to be published on her Facebook page, the deeply

slanderous materials against key persons in the State, with a view to

blackmailing them as usual.

“Legal procedures were put in process and she was ordered arrested.

“It was at this point that AIG Lamorde who is alleged to be her close

friend stepped in and blatantly obstructed investigations.

“Investigators that were sent to Abuja to get to the root of the case

were ordered out of Abuja on the instruction of Lamorde.

“The AIG has practically shielded Blessing Ossom and has been heard

boasting that no Jupiter can cause her (Ossom) to be arrested.

“We are therefore calling on the Inspector General of Police to

immediately call AIG Lamorde to order and ask him to allow proper

investigations to be conducted on the slanderous and libelous

accusation and blackmail the woman caused on the sterling reputation

of the people she had slandered.

“In an era where our dear President Buhari has made corruption in high

places a major element of his governing agenda, AIG Lamorde should not

cast a dark pall on the great work he President has been doing,” the

statement added.