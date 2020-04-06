Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje condoles with the family of Alhaji Mahmud Isma’ila Abdullahi, the father of the member House of Representatives, representing Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu federal constituency, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya.

This was disclosed in press release issue and signed by Abba Anwar Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State

He described the deaths as not only great loss, to the state and the country in general, but irreplaceable and prayed for Allah’s Blessing for the souls of the great men, who departed and left behind large number of families.

So also Alhaji Mahmud Isma’ila Abdullahi, a great community leader, whose leadership qualities produced many great men in his community and beyond,” says governor Ganduje.

He prayed for the families the fortitude to bear the loss, “While praying for their reposed souls, I urge all to copy from the exemplary life of the departed gentlemen.”