The management of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, on Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at a meeting in Port Harcourt disbursed the sum of Three Hundred Million Naira to members of the Governing Council, Board of Trustees and members of its Central Representative Advisory Council (CRAG)

The purpose of the money is not known but insider sources say it was classified as palliative measures to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ogoni Community Development Network, OCDN, is seriously concerned that this is another evidence of the fraud in HYPREP which is persistently ignored by a government claiming to be fighting corruption.

OCDN call on Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Bihari to investigate the looting of HYPREP by those who should be managing it and take appropriate action.

Signed:

Johnson Kuele

President

Ogoni Community Development Network,

Green River, Wyoming

U.S.A