From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

In an effort to control the spread of deadly covid 19, Bauchi State Government has closed it borders.

The State Government have also imposed a lockdown through out the state for the period of 14 days

This was contained in a press statement issues by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government Alhaji Mohammed Sabiu Baba and copy made available to journalists in Bauchi

He said the total lockdown would take effect from Thursday 2nd April, 2020 from 6:00pm

The statement further stressed that borders to Bauchi State will be equally closed down.

He said that the Governor who is still in isolation appreciate the sacrifice of the public in these agonizing times.

“He has directed that in order for the public to secure food items movement is allowed between 19:00am to 4:00pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The ban does not effect essential services”.

He however, appealed for the public to appreciate that these measures are aimed at curtailing the spread of coronavirus out break that is threatening the society and further appeal for prayers for his quick recovery