By Okey Maduforo Awka

Senators Ifeanyi Ubah and Uche Ekwunife representing Anambra South and Anambra Central Senatoral Districts have commenced humanitarian activities in their respective zones in a bid towards fighting against the sprade of the Coronavirus in the area.

Already Sen Ubah has raised the sum of#75 million out of the#200 million for the establishment of three centres for the checking and treatment of persons infected by the virus.

According to Ubah yesterday the fund raising is targeted at#200 million adding that the centres that are currently being established is part of his contributions to the fight against the virus.

He noted that the sum would also be used to take care of the basic needs of the poor in the society and also provide medical assistance to the people of Anambra state.

According to the Special Assistant to Senator Uche Ekwunife on Media Mr Kingsley Ubani who spoke with reporters in Awka yesterday.

“Today, her team visited more communities within the Senatorial District to sensitize constituents on the Covid-19 pandemic, and distribute relief and preventive materials to the people.’

Recall that the team led by the Legislative Assistant to Senator Uche Ekwunife, Mrs Ifeyinwa Chinwuko had commenced the Covid-19 outreach programme on Sunday. The programme is targeted at creating awareness about the virus, and bringing succour to constituents. Some of the items being distributed are bags of rice, hand sanitizers, face masks, hand gloves and sensitization handbills.’