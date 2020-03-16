Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi has been commended by the National President Zaar Development Association (ZDA) Nation Wide Engineer Isuwa Galla for appointing Zaar sons and daughters to serve as members of his kitchen cabinet.

The President said, “As a people we sincerely want to say Thank you for finding us worthy of myriads of appointment within the cubicle of your administration to serve as cabinet Members and head certain parastaltals.Today a Zaarman is seated as the Caretaker chairman of Tafawa Balewa LGA, Hon. Barrister Kefas Magaji and Bogoro LGA, Hon. Iliya Habila”.

He made the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Governor in his office,

He pointed out that other appointees are Barrister Jiduana Tula Gwamis as Commissioner of Water Resources, Honorable Hassana Arkila as the Executive Chairperson of BASOVCA which is a crucial Agency in our dear state and most importantly your excellency you’ve entrusted your Personal Security to a Zaar man by appointing Gen. MK Yake retired as your Chief Security Adviser and Permanent Secretary Security Government House in person of Mrs Lydia Tsamani.

He said Indeed a Zaar man now has an absolute sense of belonging in the affairs of Bauchi State saying “Bauchi state is now back to her people and the euphoria you’ve cause us is indeed well acknowledged and appreciate”. he

Engineer Galla said, “in less than a year into assuming office we believed through your dealings that the man we voted for is God sent, as we have never been perturbed about your ability to deliver and citizen’s of our state are beginning see their prayers and yearnings been answered”.

“Your administration is indeed doing more than enough to enhance the well being of the good people of Bauchi State but I want to bring exclusively to your notice for kind consideration the yearnings of the Zaar Community which are basically development of the land and her people as it remains the Cardinal driving force of the Zaar (Sayawa) Development Association”.

According to him, Zaar Community has suffered so much marginalization and injustice overtime ,and they are been treated as second Class citizens in their State either because of their Faith or ethnicity. But since his emergence the Zaarman has been given a sense of belonging and they can proudly say they are now one and united people.

Explained stated that “Our region has been characterized by violence and crisis- for over two decades our people have been attacked in there farms and homes, leading to desertion of some of our communities by their residence. As I speaks, your Excellency some of our communities have been rusticated with indigenes members of such communities seeking refuge in other places”.

The President said without any gainsay the effect of crisis in their region speaks for itself as number of youth have engaged in drug abuse, theft, vandalization of public properties, thuggery, unnecessary violence and other social vices due to the effect of those crisis, while some have lost there shops and sources of livelihood and it does not speak well of for them as a people.

“We feel there is a need to create some schemes and skills acquisition center to help curtail the further spread of this menace. As it is believed that an idle man is the devils workshop. recently a Peace Process was initiated by Barrister Kefas Magaji, the CTC Chairman of Tafawa Balewa LGA and ZDA under my watch has keyed into it. I most also applaud the peace we’ve enjoyed since your emergence as Governor, as we are hopefull of a promising future”.

He lamented that the region and her people have been abandoned over the past decade, adding that the region have not enjoyed projects from the state Government and and their youths and Women neglected when it comes to employment and empowerment from the state Government.

He further appreciates Rt. Honorable Yakubu Dogara who used the instrumentally of his office as Speaker of the 8th Assembly to bring developmental project to his constituency which in turn their communities enjoyed some.

“But as i speak to you even some of the project he brought are in a Sorry stage as the previous administration were reluctant in accepting such projects and putting it in shape. More than Fifty Primary Health Care are laying down idle and deteriorating daily, of recent we heard to contribute our hard earned money to employ some staffs temporary and also equipped those places with drugs in our effort to putting few among others to function.The General Hospital Tafawa Balewa too is begging for your attention to come back alive..

We also had to take absolute responsibility to watch over certain projects such as buildings, solar panels and boreholes to avoid vandalization. So many Road projects have been abandoned within our communities.

Isuwa Galla also commended effort made by Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro for making sure the ATBU center in Tafawa Balewa is well equipped, commissioned and handed over to the management, and also in his effort to seeing that the same Campus is subsequently handed over for the siting of the proposed Nigerian Air force University.

“I wish to on behalf of the Entire Zaar people seek for your indulgence to support such a giant stride to it’s full actualization and take off, as we believe it will not only harmonize our region but will also attract massive development in our State. At some point Education was gradually going extinct in our state but with your emergence it is today out of coma. As i speak to you the College of Education in Bogoro is active with a great number of our Children learning there and also the NOUN study center in Bogoro is also functioning”.

The prayer of Our people is that we want to have adequate representation in terms of employment and empowerment, infrastructures and means of livelihood such as basic amenities with emphasis on Water as some of our communities still depend on Streams and rivers for drinking water.