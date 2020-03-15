Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

The World Igbo Congress, the U.S. based Igbo Diaspora umbrella organization, was shocked to learn that the South-East part of Nigeria, was excluded in the planned use of $22.7 Billion loan Nigeria has decided to borrow.

That shows that the current Muhammadu Buhari government does not see the Igbo South-East as part of Nigeria. The information WIC has received shows that the money would be spent as follows:

General: $5,853,000,000.00; South-West: $200,000,000.00; South-South: $4,270,000,000.00; South-East: $0.00; North-West: $6,372,000,000.00; North-East: $300,000,000.00; North-Central: $6,521,000,000.00.

The money is for targeted projects in the five geo-political zones, but none in the South East. The question is why? Is it because the South-East is no longer part of Nigeria? If the South-East is no longer part of Nigeria, as it deserves no projects sited in other geo-political areas, it is better to let them go their separate ways.

After all, they had wanted to go in 1967, but Nigeria refused. The World Igbo Congress condemns in the strongest terms, this non-inclusion of the South-East in the proceeds of a loan that all Nigerians will end up paying – including the South-East Igbo.

The World Igbo Congress demands that this action be corrected immediately without delay. While we commend the South-East legislators in the Senate for standing up for what is right, the World Igbo Congress will continue to weigh its international options. Sincerely yours,

Dr. Richard O. Nwachukwu

Secretary-General