It can be argued for or against, but truth is that the world is troubled.

A third world war may be here. Unlike the first two wars(WW1&WW2), the third world war may have chosen the viral option. Very much unlike the others, it promises to take no prisoner, does not intend to fight at designated flanks and may have spurned the services of physical commanders and foot soldiers.

This may not be without reason. It hopes to take a heavy toll on humanity without a chance of an armistice.

Compared to the horrendous impacts of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the viral “warhead” seems determined to pale the 1945 impacts in comparison.

This is because prior to the detonation at the two Japanese military strongholds, the impact of the bomb has been determined during a test run in Alamogordo, New Mexico at 5:30 am on July 16th, 1945.

Covid-19 has laid siege to great cities of the world, locks them down and imposes a severe kind of curfew on kings and on slaves. It spares no one.

So far, it promises no armistice. Its conquest appears hard and fast. However, there is always a promise of redemption from above. And we earnestly await this benevolent intervention.

Ejike Anyaduba

Abatete