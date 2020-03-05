Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that Kano state government has ordered the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11 to, without delay, commence a process of assigning the four Kano Kingmakers as District Heads of Local Governments under his jurisdiction.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji dated March 2, 2020, obtained by our Correspondent noted that the directive was in line with the process of consolidating the five Emirates in the state.

The letter entitled, “Assigning The Former Kano Kingmakers To Relevant Local Government Councils Under The Jurisdiction Of Kano Emirate,” addressed to Emir Sanusi, urged him to comply with the directive. It listed the Kingmakers as Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan, Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani Ibrahim Chigari, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim and Alahji Abubakar Bello Tuta.

The letter reads: “Following the creation of four additional Emirates in the state and due to certain developments, the former Kano kingmakers are now under the domain of Kano Emirate.

“In this vein, I wish to respectively request, His Highness to initiate the process of assigning the four kingmakers as District Heads within the Local Governments under the jurisdiction of the Kano Emirate.

“As usual and in keeping with established procedure, His Highness is kindly required to implement the posting of the kingmakers to the relevant Local Government Areas, after due approval of His Excellency, the Governor.

“While praying for Allah Sudhanahu—Wata’ala’s guidance, please accept the assurance of my esteemed regards.”

247ureports.com reports that the embattled Emir Sanusi is also grappling with a series of petitions bordering on alleged abuse of office and financial misappropriation